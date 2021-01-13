Campbell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 276.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,050 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up 2.8% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 981.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.45. 10,801,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,404,549. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

