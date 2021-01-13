Campbell Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 161,000 Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 161,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 870,742 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NAT. BidaskClub cut Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NAT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

