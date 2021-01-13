Campbell Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,269,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,977,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 298,308 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,603,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,327,000 after acquiring an additional 242,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 35.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,449,000 after acquiring an additional 368,088 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.63. 11,494,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,064,846. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.39.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

