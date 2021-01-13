Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 286959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$58.75 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.63.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

