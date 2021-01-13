Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$124.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CM. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$119.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock opened at C$113.27 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$67.52 and a 12 month high of C$113.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$110.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$102.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.6799994 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

