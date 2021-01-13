Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $113.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,202. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.432 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

