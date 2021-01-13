Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.39. 230,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of -73.30 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after buying an additional 6,124,095 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 147,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 461.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

