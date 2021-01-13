Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNAF shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Tire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

CDNAF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.89. 556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $140.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.