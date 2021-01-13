Canadian Western Bank’s (CBWBF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBWBF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.