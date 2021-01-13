CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, an increase of 137.6% from the December 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CVVUF remained flat at $$0.40 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,526. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in 15 projects covering an area of approximately 211,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca region located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta in Canada.

