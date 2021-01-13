Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cantel Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Cantel Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMD. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Cantel Medical by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cantel Medical by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cantel Medical by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

