Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDSI. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

BDSI opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,716.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $90,627.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $90,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,825 shares of company stock worth $176,710. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,250 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth $810,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth $494,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

