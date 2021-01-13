CanYaCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $10,181.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00399411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.07 or 0.04320970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

