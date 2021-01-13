Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.67

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and traded as high as $32.67. Capcom shares last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 8,078 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03.

About Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

