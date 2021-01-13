Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 78.71 ($1.03).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of CPI traded down GBX 0.99 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 37.38 ($0.49). 5,964,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,173,393. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.49. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 176.55 ($2.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The firm has a market cap of £623.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31.

About Capita plc (CPI.L)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

