Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Short Interest Update

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the December 15th total of 523,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSU. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Capital Senior Living stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. 22,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,970. Capital Senior Living has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.48.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($105.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.40) by ($96.60). The business had revenue of $96.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

