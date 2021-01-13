Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.73

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 3711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Capri by 11.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

