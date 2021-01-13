Cara Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,027 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,078% compared to the typical daily volume of 347 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,125. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $870.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $188,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,421 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,135 shares of company stock worth $872,800 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 110,935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,015 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

