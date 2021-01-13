Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.AX) (ASX:CDV) Insider Michele Muscillo Sells 833,333 Shares

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.AX) (ASX:CDV) insider Michele Muscillo sold 833,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77), for a total transaction of A$895,832.98 ($639,880.70).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.43.

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.AX) Company Profile

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is Namdini Gold project covering an area of 63 square kilometers located in the Bolgatanga region.

