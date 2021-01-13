CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.29.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. CareDx has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. CareDx’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,689 shares in the company, valued at $22,872,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $6,160,606 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

