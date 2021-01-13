Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 190362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$218.00.

CJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial set a C$264.00 price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$256.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$215.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$196.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.06.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$162.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.234 dividend. This is an increase from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

