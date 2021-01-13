Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.