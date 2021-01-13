Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Carnival Co. & from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.74.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

