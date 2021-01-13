Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSV. BidaskClub raised shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $35,439.04. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,333 shares of company stock worth $98,102. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at $5,326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 74.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 90,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 56.0% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 83,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 29,867 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,085. The company has a market capitalization of $599.30 million, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

