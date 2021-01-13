Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.70

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.70 and last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 111612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $199,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,036,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,579,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,962,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,508,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.