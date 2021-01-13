Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 179 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

