Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,272.28 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.22.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Insiders have sold 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

