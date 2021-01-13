Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $29,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.98 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.60 and its 200 day moving average is $120.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

