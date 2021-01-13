Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 232.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Discovery by 1,047.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 620,776 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 158,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 60.3% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Discovery by 30.3% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

