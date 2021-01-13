Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCY. ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of MCY opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.23 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

