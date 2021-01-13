Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PXD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.