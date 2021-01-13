CashBet Coin Hits One Day Volume of $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $13.77, $51.55 and $20.33. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042604 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005710 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.00410372 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044411 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.48 or 0.04281805 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013850 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.
CashBet Coin Profile
CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “
Buying and Selling CashBet Coin
