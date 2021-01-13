CashBet Coin Hits One Day Volume of $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $13.77, $51.55 and $20.33. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.00410372 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.48 or 0.04281805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/