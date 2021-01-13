Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.75. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.59. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.00 and a 52-week high of $209.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $601.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.