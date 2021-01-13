Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Stock Price Up 32.3%

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) rose 32.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 294,632,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 191,721,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $703,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

