Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 203.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 75,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,704 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.11. 239,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

