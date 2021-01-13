Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb Sells 38,000,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,353 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,863 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,615.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,807 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 103,407 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,575 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

