CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.56

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 4141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile (NYSE:PRPB)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

