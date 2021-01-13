CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

OTGLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank cut CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group cut CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. VTB Capital upgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS OTGLY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 157,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,806. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

