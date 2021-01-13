CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CEL-SCI in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CEL-SCI’s FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CEL-SCI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of CVM stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.09. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,664.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 182.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the third quarter worth about $134,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

