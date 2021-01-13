Celer Network (CELR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.13 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $32.22 million and $4.13 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00393890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00042279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.23 or 0.04324873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 coins.

The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

