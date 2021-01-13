Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

CELTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Centamin to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CELTF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.92. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

