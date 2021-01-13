Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC) shares rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 80,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 24,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Company Profile (CVE:BANC)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of cobalt and copper mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia. The company explores for nickel, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds 100% interest in six concessions located in Namibia.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.