Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) Insider Robert Cathery Sells 325,000 Shares

Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) (LON:CAML) insider Robert Cathery sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £812,500 ($1,061,536.45).

Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) stock opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. Central Asia Metals plc has a 12-month low of GBX 100.20 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 279 ($3.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £437.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 229.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 183.07.

Get Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals plc (CAML.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.