Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 600 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 172.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.22.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 187.30, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $38.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

