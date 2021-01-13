Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 235 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,232.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,122 shares of company stock worth $53,843,641. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

