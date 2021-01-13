Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,933,000 after acquiring an additional 131,137 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,032 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,158.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.57.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $255.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.15. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

