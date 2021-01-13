Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $318.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.