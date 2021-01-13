Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $294,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after buying an additional 136,374 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 113,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average of $115.18.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

