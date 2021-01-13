Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 784 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Square by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 12,950.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,655 shares of company stock worth $215,763,693. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $227.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.97 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.76.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.