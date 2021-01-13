Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $48,859.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Price Blackford bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at $984,102.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $361,786 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 57,681 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 9.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Central Securities by 82.9% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Central Securities stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. 46,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,600. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35. Central Securities has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Central Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

